ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives $4.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 559,035 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

