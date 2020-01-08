Independence Group (ASX:IGO) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$6.37 ($4.52) and last traded at A$6.36 ($4.51), approximately 1,968,853 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.31 ($4.48).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.98.

About Independence Group (ASX:IGO)

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.