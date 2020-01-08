Infomedia (ASX:IFM) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.07 ($1.47) and last traded at A$2.13 ($1.51), 108,830 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 281,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.14 ($1.52).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $662.16 million and a PE ratio of 40.78.

Infomedia Company Profile (ASX:IFM)

Infomedia Ltd., a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, such as Microcat LIVE, Microcat MARKET, and Auto PartsBridge that allow users to identify replacement parts manufactured by original equipment companies; Microcat CRM, an online customer relationship management system that connects the sales channel from original equipment manufacturer to wholesale customer; Microcat Messenger, a messaging app; and Microcat EPC Origins.

