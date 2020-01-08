Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Tops $891,763.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Coinrail, Gate.io and Exmo. Ink has a market capitalization of $891,763.00 and $1,376.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00179402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.01369990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00117653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, Exrates, EXX, TOPBTC, Exmo, ZB.COM, LBank, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.