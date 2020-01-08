Insider Buying: Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) Insider Buys 30,602 Shares of Stock

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) insider James Winschel acquired 30,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,193 ($15.69) per share, for a total transaction of £365,081.86 ($480,244.49).

HVO stock opened at GBX 12.88 ($0.17) on Wednesday. Hvivo PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.40 ($0.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.83.

Get Hvivo alerts:

About Hvivo

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hvivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hvivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.