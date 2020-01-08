Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,051,667.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$1,051,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,111,568.18.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total transaction of C$2,208,900.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$41.88 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$30.01 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7493433 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.22.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

