Insider Selling: CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

