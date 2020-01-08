Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESNT opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,154,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,255,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,056,000 after purchasing an additional 290,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 12,399.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

