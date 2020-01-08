Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells 2,683 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total value of $717,112.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FDS opened at $267.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.67. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.51 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.