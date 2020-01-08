Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 9,297 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,335.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 130,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

