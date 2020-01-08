Insider Selling: Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells 21,102 Shares of Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $2,755,077.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,022,013.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eliot Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total value of $2,306,880.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Eliot Horowitz sold 18,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,251,080.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $361,080.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.04. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Nomura raised their price target on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

