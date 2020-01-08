Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells 628 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 227,453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $11,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202,683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 170,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

