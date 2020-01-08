Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) CEO Helen Sabzevari Sells 6,732 Shares

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $39,247.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,599.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Helen Sabzevari sold 3,886 shares of Intrexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $22,422.22.

NASDAQ:XON opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Intrexon Corp has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. Research analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Intrexon by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 136,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrexon by 704.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 144,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intrexon in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrexon by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Intrexon by 67.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

