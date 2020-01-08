Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Insider Donald P. Lehr Sells 7,155 Shares

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $41,713.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XON stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Intrexon Corp has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrexon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,355,000 after purchasing an additional 932,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.