Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $35.03, 22,601 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 595% from the average session volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

About Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV)

PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Mid Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

