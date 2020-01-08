InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Buys $11,922.48 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $13,585.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,605 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $11,572.05.

On Friday, November 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $12,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,699 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $12,232.80.

ICMB stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. On average, analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICMB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.