Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,516 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the average volume of 200 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 45,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ZTO opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.71 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

