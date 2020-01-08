Investors Purchase High Volume of Akcea Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 608 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 311,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKCA shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.