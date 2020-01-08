Investors Purchase High Volume of Taubman Centers Call Options (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,646 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

