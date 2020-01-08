Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,639 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,268% compared to the average volume of 152 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 131,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

