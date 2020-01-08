Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,141 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,681% compared to the average daily volume of 457 put options.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,090 shares in the company, valued at $158,106.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 263,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUP opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $402.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.