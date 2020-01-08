iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJGB) Trading Down 1.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJGB) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.75, approximately 6,901 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 2,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85.

