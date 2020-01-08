iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZB) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.77, 1,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 193% from the average session volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.