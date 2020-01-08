Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Receives $166.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.83.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

IQV stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $116.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

