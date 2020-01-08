iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA)’s stock price were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.57 and last traded at $43.57, approximately 37 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.78% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

