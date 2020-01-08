iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.74, 6,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,339,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

