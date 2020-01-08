iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.29 and last traded at $58.25, 2,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 147,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7708 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,628,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,918,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

