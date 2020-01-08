iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.28, 3,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 107,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

