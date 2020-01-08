iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)’s share price were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.51, approximately 223,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter.

