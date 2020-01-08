iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.51, 1,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5096 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF stock. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

