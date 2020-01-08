iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,440,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 468,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

