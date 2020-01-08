iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.36, approximately 802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IECS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.