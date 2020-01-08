iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.86, approximately 1,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

