iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.91 and last traded at $97.91, 99 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.572 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $483,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $661,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EXI)

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

