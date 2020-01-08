iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.54 and last traded at $53.73, 868 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $5.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

