iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.11, approximately 3,201 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 69,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1483 per share. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFGL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

