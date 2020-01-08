iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.27, approximately 2,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

