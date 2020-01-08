iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $63.97, approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 622.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

