iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)’s share price were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $45.59, approximately 178 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

