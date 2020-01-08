iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)’s stock price were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $44.67, approximately 837 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEMS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 173,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

