iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.69, 959 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2629 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

