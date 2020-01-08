iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.43, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.