iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.89, 25,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 223,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0541 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 1.62% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

