iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.02, 69,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1901 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

