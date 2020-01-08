iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, approximately 16,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 452,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

