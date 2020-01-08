iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) were up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.54, approximately 3,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 438,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.4953 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 80,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.