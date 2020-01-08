iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $48.24, approximately 8,485 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 430,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $4.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

