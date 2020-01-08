iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, 40,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,394,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6781 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,328,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWP)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

