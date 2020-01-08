iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.40, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 45,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Top 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWL)

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

