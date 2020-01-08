iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $106.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.